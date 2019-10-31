iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 8.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after buying an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,121,000 after buying an additional 1,138,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,881 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

