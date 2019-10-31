iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,169 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

