iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

