iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.93. 23,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

