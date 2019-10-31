iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Cut by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $119.74. 51,262 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.