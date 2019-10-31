iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $112.38. 61,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.