IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIDEX stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRIX. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

