IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $134.33. 30,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,092. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $181.10 to $168.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.31.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

