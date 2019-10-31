Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ryder System Put Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,581 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,125% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 29,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

