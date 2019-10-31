Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 326.3% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 151,219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 128,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

