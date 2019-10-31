Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $109,768.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $35,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,857 shares of company stock worth $160,602. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Investar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investar by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investar by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 434.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

