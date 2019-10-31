Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $69,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after purchasing an additional 406,317 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 122,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,702. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

