Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Trading Down 1%

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.57, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

