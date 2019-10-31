Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, 74 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 60.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.