International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 2,641,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

