Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

