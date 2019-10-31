Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 400 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,550 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.13. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.