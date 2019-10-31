Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 232,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,002. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.46 and a quick ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,790 shares of company stock worth $12,433,812. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

