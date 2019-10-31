Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

