Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 10,101 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 167,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

