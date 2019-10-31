Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 10,101 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 167,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.