Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 10,680 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

