Insider Selling: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) COO Sells 22,595 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KN opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

