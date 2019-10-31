Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells 9,414 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

