Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,356. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

