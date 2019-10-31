Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

