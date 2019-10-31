Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells $6,909,884.52 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 68,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $6,909,884.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $100.82 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 67.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 53.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

