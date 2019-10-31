Insider Buying: MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Insider Buys 390 Shares of Stock

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Michael L. Falcone bought 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MMAC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 108.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $260,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMAC shares. ValuEngine lowered MMA Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

