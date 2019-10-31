Insider Buying: Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Ralph J. Lober II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $18,140.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
About Consumers Bancorp
