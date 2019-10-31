Insider Buying: Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Ralph J. Lober II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $18,140.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

