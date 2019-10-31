Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 7,010 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of IR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after acquiring an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll-Rand
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
