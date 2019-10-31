Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 7,010 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after acquiring an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.