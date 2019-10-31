ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.12 ($14.10).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

