Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 4,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.
The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
