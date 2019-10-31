Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 4,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Get Inflarx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Inflarx NV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.