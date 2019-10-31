Independent Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €30.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.47 ($45.90).

ETR DRI opened at €23.48 ($27.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.12 and its 200-day moving average is €28.77.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

