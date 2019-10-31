Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.26. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.99 ($0.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

