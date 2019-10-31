Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.05.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,061. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

