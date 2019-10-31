IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of PI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 5,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,709. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 2.67. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $117,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,798 shares of company stock worth $1,703,671 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.