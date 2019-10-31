Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 5341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $80.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

