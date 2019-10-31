Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.57.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $170.21 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

