Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

