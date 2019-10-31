IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $565.27

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $565.27 and traded as high as $642.80. IG Group shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 313,214 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IG Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 671.50 ($8.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 565.27.

In other news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07). Also, insider June Felix purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £48,828 ($63,802.43).

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

