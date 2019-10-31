IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 766.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 211,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 192,795 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in IDEX by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 364,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 179,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

