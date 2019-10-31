Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.20

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $10.11. Iberdrola shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 339 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

