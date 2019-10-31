Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities lowered Iamgold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Iamgold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter purchased 180,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,335.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $49,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

