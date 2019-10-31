HyperQuant Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,523.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $47,040.00 and $129,523.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00217622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01408640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00116183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

