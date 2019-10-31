Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of HBP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

In other news, CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of Huttig Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,989.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

