Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $940.14 million and $167.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

