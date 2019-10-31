Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $242.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

