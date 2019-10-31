Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal Sells 25,167 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.