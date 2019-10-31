Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at $23,100,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,882.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

