Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudbay Minerals earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $956.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 3.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.