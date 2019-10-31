Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.68. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.